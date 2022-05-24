IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Learn how to make Singapore noodles, cashew chicken and vegetable lo mein

  • Now Playing

    Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover

    05:20

  • Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’

    03:35

  • See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play

    03:23

  • Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips

    05:05

  • Dylan Dreyer shows Cal, Ollie & Rusty how to cook minestrone

    03:46

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • TODAY celebrates 100th (and an 105th) birthdays: May 23, 2022

    01:28

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt

    00:41

  • Formula arrives in US, reserved for babies with allergies and hospitals

    02:55

  • Parents and their newborn baby celebrate new life with a Sunday Mug

    01:18

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis

    02:29

  • First emergency flights of baby formula expected Sunday

    02:07

  • Arizona couple welcomes quadruplets after infertility struggles

    01:30

  • CDC director signs off on Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-11

    02:30

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flight

    02:48

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost formula supply

    02:08

  • Pediatric nurse and father on how his job informs his parenting

    04:25

TODAY

Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears

00:44

A California mom is lucky she didn’t spill her coffee when her son posed as a waiter to surprise her after seven years apart. The rest of their family enjoyed a good laugh over the prank while the mother did not want to let go of her boy. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.May 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover

    05:20

  • Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’

    03:35

  • See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play

    03:23

  • Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips

    05:05

  • Dylan Dreyer shows Cal, Ollie & Rusty how to cook minestrone

    03:46

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All