IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison

    05:24

  • Journalists stage large-scale walkout at New York Times

    00:30

  • Céline Dion reveals rare neurological disease in tearful post

    00:52

  • Theranos' Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years

    00:21

  • Gas prices are now lower than they were one year ago

    00:26

  • Trump's own team finds more classified docs in storage unit

    01:44

  • Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    02:26

  • New reports of attacks targeting the nation's electric grid

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    How to tell the difference between flu and RSV cases

    04:05

  • Google’s number one trending search in 2022 was…

    03:15

  • TODAY pays tribute to beloved staffer who died of cancer

    02:04

  • New details emerge about Kirstie Alley’s final days

    03:11

  • Vanderbilt University athletes encourage students to attend school

    01:01

  • Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of tax fraud

    00:28

  • Brian Sicknick’s family refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders

    00:33

  • Harry and Meghan receive award amid docuseries criticism

    02:27

  • Fauci says US political divide led to more deaths during COVID

    00:51

  • Germany arrests 25 people accused of planning armed coup

    00:29

  • Idaho police to return slain university students’ items to families

    02:43

TODAY

Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike

03:33

Amid a nationwide spike in flu cases, pharmacists across the country are now saying more than 260 drugs are in short supply. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022

Can't find kids' Tylenol or Motrin right now? Here's why and what to do about it

  • UP NEXT

    WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison

    05:24

  • Journalists stage large-scale walkout at New York Times

    00:30

  • Céline Dion reveals rare neurological disease in tearful post

    00:52

  • Theranos' Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years

    00:21

  • Gas prices are now lower than they were one year ago

    00:26

  • Trump's own team finds more classified docs in storage unit

    01:44

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All