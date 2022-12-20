IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

43 great last-minute holiday gifts you can still shop on Amazon

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

  • Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

    02:42

  • 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits northern California

    00:32

  • CVS, Walgreens limit purchase of children's meds amid shortage

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Massive storm takes shape, set to impact holiday travel rush

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Devoted New York woman surprised by her community

    06:06

  • Holiday health and travel questions get asked and answered

    03:45

  • Cancer patient inspired to become a nurse after diagnosis

    05:17

  • TODAY hosts share favorite photos from the holidays

    04:06

  • Get a first look at the new Grand Central Terminal in NYC

    03:28

  • Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti arrested for supporting protesters

    01:58

  • Families of Idaho victims frustrated with lack of answers

    02:18

  • Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as CEO

    00:24

  • Andrés Cantor on emotional reaction to Argentina’s World Cup win

    03:36

  • Argentina celebrates World Cup win after instantly classic final

    02:27

  • Texas Governor warns of ‘total chaos’ at border if Title 42 is lifted

    01:53

  • Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal charges against Trump

    02:37

  • Frigid air set to move east: Could it impact holiday travel?

    01:23

  • Severe turbulence injures dozens aboard Hawaiian Air flight

    02:21

  • Couple toasts to 50 years of marriage for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:42

TODAY

Massive storm takes shape, set to impact holiday travel rush

03:28

A massive winter storm is taking shape, putting millions of people on alert for snow, rain and frigid temperatures. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports on how the weather will impact holiday travel and NBC's Somara Theodore tracks when the storm will land and where it’s headed next.Dec. 20, 2022

Arctic blast to bring 'life-threatening' cold to parts of U.S. as snow causes travel headaches

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

  • Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

    02:42

  • 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits northern California

    00:32

  • CVS, Walgreens limit purchase of children's meds amid shortage

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Massive storm takes shape, set to impact holiday travel rush

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Devoted New York woman surprised by her community

    06:06

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All