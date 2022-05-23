IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From beach hacks to style must-haves, 17 hidden gems we're loving for summer

  • Now Playing

    Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Gadgets for summer: Soft serve dessert maker, neck fan, more

    04:40

  • Make your bed extra cozy with these products

    04:59

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsill

    05:29

  • How to get your patio and backyard ready for summer

    03:22

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • Simple ways to turn your bare wall into a focal point

    05:34

  • How to make beautiful (and less expensive) Mother’s Day bouquets

    04:36

  • Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your tech

    04:29

  • 'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Eco-friendly, happier home products

    11:14

  • Pet peeve-proof products to make your homes happier

    04:45

  • Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more

    06:07

  • These tech devices help seniors live more safely and comfortably

    04:44

  • Hoda enlists help of designer to makeover Jenna's office: See the reveal

    04:52

  • Law student grows design hobby into multimillion-dollar business

    01:24

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

    02:36

TODAY

Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover

05:20

After years of tough times and loss, Bill and Margaret Federice from Pelham, New York get a well-deserved home makeover with the help of lifestyle expert Jill Bauer. (Sponsored by Home Depot)May 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Gadgets for summer: Soft serve dessert maker, neck fan, more

    04:40

  • Make your bed extra cozy with these products

    04:59

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsill

    05:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All