IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

  • Now Playing

    Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Duke’s Coach K surprised with adorable puppy for retirement

    00:56

  • Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board

    00:44

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34

  • Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true

    00:57

  • Toddler less than impressed while sledding in New Hampshire

    00:43

  • TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose

    01:13

  • Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion

    00:43

  • Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

    00:55

  • Woman surprised with 'promotion' from 'dog grandma' to 'human grandma'

    00:43

  • Watch toddler cousins adorably reunite after 10 days apart

    00:39

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • See loving reunion between a mother and her army specialist son

    00:46

  • Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

    00:48

  • Watch: Preschooler faces major case of the Mondays

    00:41

  • Watch girl's sweet reaction after sinking first basketball on the court

    00:43

  • Watch dad’s hilarious reaction to his 9-month old’s makeup routine

    00:51

  • Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip

    00:52

  • Ukrainian refugee camp sings happy birthday to young girl

    01:21

TODAY

Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

00:52

A soldier who has been away for six months surprised his 16-year-old brother at his high school in Massachusetts. TODAY’s Savannah shares the emotional reunion in the Morning Boost.April 21, 2022

Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

  • Now Playing

    Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Duke’s Coach K surprised with adorable puppy for retirement

    00:56

  • Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board

    00:44

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34

  • Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true

    00:57

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All