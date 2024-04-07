Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
Cities and towns across the U.S. will descend into darkness on Monday for up to 4 and a half minutes as the moon blocks the sun. The path of totality will stretch across 15 states from Texas to Maine and pass over an estimated 31 million people. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.April 7, 2024
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
