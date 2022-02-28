Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

Facebook and Twitter tell NBC News they have removed accounts and pages of two pro-Russian networks believed to be targeting Ukrainians online with false information. “They will always try to come back because we know they're determined. And so the trick is to catch them early and to make sure that they aren't able to spread their message,” says Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, the parent company of Facebook. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2022
