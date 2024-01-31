IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

  • Chita Rivera, barrier-breaking Broadway star, dies at 91

  • Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

    Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

    Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

  • House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

  • Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

  • Kentucky couple adopts baby surrendered at fire station

  • These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic

  • Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference

  • Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

  • King Charles, Kate Middleton released from hospital

  • Super Bowl LVIII tickets spike as Taylor Swift fandom takes effect

  • Elon Musk says first human has received Neuralink brain implant

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for new murder trial

  • House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas

  • US identifies 3 troops killed in drone attack, Biden weighs response

  • USA Hockey mandates neck protection for all players under 18

Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

The CEOs of TikTok, Meta, X, Snapchat, and Discord have been called before Congress to face tough questions about child safety on their platforms. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2024

