IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Extended interviews with fan favorite Olympic Athletes on TODAY All Day

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

  • Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run

    08:17

  • Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics

    00:45

  • Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end

    03:41

  • Erin Jackson to compete against longtime friend Brittany Bowe this weekend

    02:11

  • Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support

    06:28

  • Winter Vinecki’s journey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:58

  • Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’

    05:22

  • Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics

    05:18

  • Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!

    01:27

  • Team USA Olympian shares elevator ride with Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen

    00:40

  • Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes

    00:32

  • Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'

    00:44

  • Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY

    05:46

  • Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal

    05:38

TODAY

Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

02:34

Team USA’s latest gold medal winners at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, joined Weekend TODAY to celebrate their win in the debut of the mixed snowboard cross event. Jacobellis, now the first Olympic athlete to win 3 gold medals in snowboard cross, said that she’s “really happy living in this moment right now.”Feb. 12, 2022

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

  • Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run

    08:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All