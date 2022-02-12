Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win
Team USA’s latest gold medal winners at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, joined Weekend TODAY to celebrate their win in the debut of the mixed snowboard cross event. Jacobellis, now the first Olympic athlete to win 3 gold medals in snowboard cross, said that she’s “really happy living in this moment right now.”Feb. 12, 2022
