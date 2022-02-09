IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on winning gold: ‘It was an epic race’ 03:32
Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis joins TODAY after winning Team USA’s first gold of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women’s snowboard cross. The 36-year-old talks about the pressure put on athletes, her journey to Beijing, and how she was feeling during the race. “It went through my head, oh this is possible and I just have to be executing and have no mistakes,” she said on winning gold.
Feb. 9, 2022 Read More
