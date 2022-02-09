IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on winning gold: ‘It was an epic race’

    03:32
    Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza

    02:49

  • Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home

    05:01

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again

    03:50

  • Shaun White on advice from Tony Hawk, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    03:55

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview

    06:28

  • Zha jiang noodles recipe: Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make the classic Beijing street food

    05:33

  • Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint

    03:17

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?

    01:01

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

    01:00

  • Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics

    00:45

TODAY

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on winning gold: ‘It was an epic race’

03:32

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis joins TODAY after winning Team USA’s first gold of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women’s snowboard cross. The 36-year-old talks about the pressure put on athletes, her journey to Beijing, and how she was feeling during the race. “It went through my head, oh this is possible and I just have to be executing and have no mistakes,” she said on winning gold.Feb. 9, 2022

Lindsey Jacobellis earns 1st US gold at Olympics in snowboardcross

