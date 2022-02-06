Julia Marino on her silver medal win in Beijing, first medal for USA
02:27
Snowboarder Julia Marino joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss her silver medal win in the women’s snowboarding slopestyle, earning the USA its first medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Marino says she was over the moon for two of her friends who got on the podium with her.Feb. 6, 2022
