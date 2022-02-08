Snowboarder Chloe Kim reveals why she almost didn't compete in Beijing Olympics
Chloe Kim is preparing to defend her gold medal in the women’s halfpipe in Beijing. She sits down with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie revealing she considered not coming back for a second Olympics. “My first one was really overwhelming. I was not expecting that kind of response," she says.Feb. 8, 2022
