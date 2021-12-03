Snow traps Ikea customers and employees in ultimate sleepover

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A massive snowstorm in Aalborg, Denmark, shut down roads in the region, forcing employees and customers to sleep in the store. “Of course, they had unlimited meatballs and lingonberries,” Al Roker quips.
