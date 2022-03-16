Smithsonian zoo celebrates 50 years of its giant panda program
04:17
50 years ago, China gave the United States two pandas and the gesture of goodwill inspired the Giant Panda program at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo as well as America’s love for pandas. Since then, the zoo has hosted a total of eight pandas and made major advancements in caring for the adorable bears, including laser treatment for arthritis. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022
