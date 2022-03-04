Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues
05:28
Share this -
copied
The Smithsonian is opening an empowering installation that honors the female power players in STEM. The initiative will be the largest collection of statues depicting women ever assembled. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY with a first look at the special exhibit.March 4, 2022
Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community
03:41
Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting fan for her birthday!
03:44
Would you go on a date at the crack of dawn? Hoda and Jenna weigh in
02:54
Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens
03:19
Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate
01:55
Now Playing
Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues