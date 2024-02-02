Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!
04:49
Ravens star Mark Andrews helps save a woman’s life on a flight
00:51
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:24
Job scams on the rise: What you need to know before you apply
03:20
Jennifer Crumbley testifies: ‘I wish he would've killed us instead’
03:17
It’s Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow
00:28
Lloyd Austin takes ‘full responsibility’ for hiding cancer diagnosis
02:15
Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza
00:31
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way
03:13
Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing several
01:56
How do I say no to being an emergency contact for my friend’s kid?
04:04
Discover Black Heritage: The Williamsburg Bray School
04:22
Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo
01:38
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
Historic building dedicated to educating Black children restored
04:34
Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub
00:56
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Men who attacked NYPD officers released without bail
00:37
Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing
03:17
Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing several
01:56
A single-engine plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday evening. Clearwater’s fire chief has confirmed several deaths as investigators work to around the clock to get to victims and determine what went wrong. NBC’s Marissa Parra reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2024
