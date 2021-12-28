IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood
On Monday night a small plane went down in a residential area in Southern California. Firefighters found no survivors at the scene. Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.Dec. 28, 2021
