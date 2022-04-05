Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra03:44
Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?04:21
Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL03:44
Now Playing
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood00:28
UP NEXT
Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead02:27
Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters?03:06
New Jersey lawmakers push for later high school start times00:30
UN report on climate change warns immediate action is needed00:27
Travel chaos continues after days of canceled flights02:49
Senate reaches $10 billion deal for COVID-19 funding00:22
Three Republicans join vote to advance Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination01:49
Tornado watches posted for several states across the South01:49
Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial over atrocities in Bucha03:06
Global outrage grows over Ukrainian massacre in Bucha02:36
Tinx shares what she learned from being cheated on in TODAY All Day special01:06
Jill Martin, Tinx and Tracy McMillan rewrite the rules for finding love24:56
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money02:16
Hoda Kotb surprises deserving students with scholarships!04:11
Kansas or North Carolina? Steve Kornacki shares his pick to win it all05:10
Jill Martin shares the new rules for finding love05:55
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood00:28
A small plane landed right in the middle of a New Jersey neighborhood Monday. The plane's nose was damaged, and its tail just missed a parked car, but no one was hurt on the ground.April 5, 2022
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra03:44
Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?04:21
Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL03:44
Now Playing
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood00:28
UP NEXT
Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead02:27
Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters?03:06