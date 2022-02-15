IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves 04:42 Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics 06:07 The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction 04:05 Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026 02:06 Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’ 05:36 How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating 02:06
Now Playing
Search underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast 01:41
UP NEXT
Fire warning impacting 11 million amid winter warm-up 00:58 Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico 00:28 Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know 03:00 Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations 00:28 Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization 00:34 Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak 02:10 Winter storm drops snow on Rockies, reaching East Coast by Friday 01:23 Suspect arrested, charged in murder of NYC resident Christina Yuna Lee 01:36 Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back 02:22 Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis 01:39 Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy 02:26 Watch these best friends reunite live on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna! 06:16 Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company 01:18 Search underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast 01:41
A private plane carrying eight passengers, including four teenagers, suddenly vanished from radar Sunday after authorities say it crashed in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Rescue teams have recovered the remains of one passenger, but strong currents in the area have made search efforts increasingly difficult. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.
Feb. 15, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves 04:42 Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics 06:07 The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction 04:05 Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026 02:06 Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’ 05:36 How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating 02:06