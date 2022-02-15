IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

    04:42

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction

    04:05

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Search underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Fire warning impacting 11 million amid winter warm-up

    00:58

  • Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    00:28

  • Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know

    03:00

  • Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

    00:28

  • Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization

    00:34

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

  • Winter storm drops snow on Rockies, reaching East Coast by Friday

    01:23

  • Suspect arrested, charged in murder of NYC resident Christina Yuna Lee

    01:36

  • Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

    02:22

  • Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis

    01:39

  • Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy

    02:26

  • Watch these best friends reunite live on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna!

    06:16

  • Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company

    01:18

TODAY

Search underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast

01:41

A private plane carrying eight passengers, including four teenagers, suddenly vanished from radar Sunday after authorities say it crashed in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Rescue teams have recovered the remains of one passenger, but strong currents in the area have made search efforts increasingly difficult. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022

4 teens were on board small plane that crashed off North Carolina coast

  • UP NEXT

    How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

    04:42

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction

    04:05

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All