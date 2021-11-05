Skydivers narrowly miss being hit by plane: TODAY’s headlines
Newly released video shows a group of skydivers narrowly missing being struck by the plane they jumped from after it stalled. In other TODAY headlines, a juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been dismissed after making a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake to a court security officer, and the Navy has fired the two senior officers of a submarine that was damaged in an underwater collision.Nov. 5, 2021