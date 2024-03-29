Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?
From sunscreen and vitamin C to retinol and collagen, skincare can look different depending on your age group. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb joins TODAY to break down skincare products by decade.March 29, 2024
