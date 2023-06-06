Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
Drug companies Moderna and Merck have released encouraging results from a vaccine trial that shows promise in the battle against Stage 3 and Stage 4 melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar breaks down the findings on TODAY.June 6, 2023