Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence

Drug companies Moderna and Merck have released encouraging results from a vaccine trial that shows promise in the battle against Stage 3 and Stage 4 melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. NBC's Dr. Natalie Azar breaks down the findings on TODAY.June 6, 2023

New melanoma vaccine appears to reduce risk of cancer spreading in clinical trial

