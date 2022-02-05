IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 00:45 Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics 00:59 Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role 02:36 All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 02:53 US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics 02:04 Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 03:52
Now Playing
Skier Jessie Diggins looks to defend gold in 2022 Winter Olympics 03:02
UP NEXT
Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin? 02:00 Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics 06:10 Shaun White on 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s tough to say goodbye’ 06:41 Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony 03:24 Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics 03:48 Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’ 02:42 All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin 03:38 Watch highlights from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony 04:50 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony wraps up as the competition begins 02:21 Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue 03:36 Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney 04:19 Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed 05:01 Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics 02:35 Skier Jessie Diggins looks to defend gold in 2022 Winter Olympics 03:02
American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins joins Weekend TODAY to discuss her first race in the Beijing Winter Olympics and how she hopes to win another gold medal after a thrilling win in Pyeongchang. Diggins tells Weekend TODAY “the last 10 years” of her life have been dedicated to the sport.
Feb. 5, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 00:45 Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics 00:59 Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role 02:36 All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 02:53 US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics 02:04 Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 03:52