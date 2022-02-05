IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

  • Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45

  • Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role

    02:36

  • All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:53

  • US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:04

  • Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:52
  • Now Playing

    Skier Jessie Diggins looks to defend gold in 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    06:10

  • Shaun White on 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s tough to say goodbye’

    06:41

  • Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony

    03:24

  • Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:48

  • Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’

    02:42

  • All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin

    03:38

  • Watch highlights from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

    04:50

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony wraps up as the competition begins

    02:21

  • Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue

    03:36

  • Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney

    04:19

  • Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

    05:01

  • Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

    02:35

TODAY

Skier Jessie Diggins looks to defend gold in 2022 Winter Olympics

03:02

American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins joins Weekend TODAY to discuss her first race in the Beijing Winter Olympics and how she hopes to win another gold medal after a thrilling win in Pyeongchang. Diggins tells Weekend TODAY “the last 10 years” of her life have been dedicated to the sport.Feb. 5, 2022

See the most dazzling moments from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

  • UP NEXT

    Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45

  • Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role

    02:36

  • All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:53

  • US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:04

  • Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All