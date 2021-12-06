Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather
02:43
Share this -
copied
A growing number of ski resorts, especially out West, are being forced to delay their opening because warm, dry weather is keeping the slopes nearly devoid of snow. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for In Depth TODAY from Lake Tahoe.Dec. 6, 2021
Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassment
02:13
New details about Michigan school shooting emerge
02:47
Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more
00:53
Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing
00:27
Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather
02:43
Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense Monday