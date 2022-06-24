IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade 

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna share their favorite go-to summer cocktails

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Try Joy Bauer’s sweet banana fritters, chocolate glaze pancakes

    05:18

  • Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

    04:01

  • Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59

  • Self-care products to help with your physical and mental health

    04:32

  • Kickoff your summer with this fennel fried chicken and lemonade

    04:44

  • Honor Juneteenth with these products from Black-owned brands

    04:46

  • Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

    02:07

  • Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria pops

    04:41

  • Try Valerie Bertinelli’s healthy salmon kebabs with herb sauce

    04:17

  • Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend

    02:26

  • Try these healthy plant-based milk alternatives

    04:38

  • ‘Dirty Shirley' overtakes aperol spritz as drink of the summer

    01:19

  • Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks

    04:44

  • Serve up triple-decker burgers, potato salad at your next barbecue

    04:23

  • Ukrainian beer fosters ‘worldwide happy hour’ in support of Ukraine

    03:43

  • Copper Cow Coffee founder shares her Vietnamese inspiration

    04:56

  • Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips

    05:05

  • Skrewball Whiskey cofounder shares story of peanut butter spirit

    05:02

  • Turn your mojito into a marinade with this fun chicken recipe

    04:37

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna share their favorite go-to summer cocktails

05:35

All summer long, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will be sharing some of their favorite summer treats. They’re kicking off the list of goodies with recipes for refreshing cocktails called the Ho-ito and JBH’s VSL.June 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna share their favorite go-to summer cocktails

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Try Joy Bauer’s sweet banana fritters, chocolate glaze pancakes

    05:18

  • Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

    04:01

  • Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59

  • Self-care products to help with your physical and mental health

    04:32

  • Kickoff your summer with this fennel fried chicken and lemonade

    04:44

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All