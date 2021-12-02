IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Originals

Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety

08:36

Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter Grace Gaustad has struggled with her mental health for most of her life, starting at a very young age. She opens up to Carson Daly, detailing her healing journey and discussing her debut album, “BLKBX: wht r u hding?”Dec. 2, 2021

