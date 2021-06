TODAY’s Carson Daly catches up with Sinéad O’Connor, the Irish singer, who rose to fame with her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” but shocked the world two years later when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live.” From her home outside Dublin, she tells Carson she “wasn’t never meant to be a pop star,” dishes on Frank Sinatra and discusses her new memoir, “Rememberings.