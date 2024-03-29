Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions04:11
UP NEXT
Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze03:40
Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop03:19
Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks05:06
Shop these top fashion and beauty trends for spring04:43
Why Dollar Tree is raising prices as high as $702:52
Recreate looks from iconic film characters with these fashion picks04:21
Shop these must-have fashion staples for spring04:37
Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women04:23
Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family05:00
Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures03:29
Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more04:04
Shop these essential items before your next spring trip03:54
What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more03:58
Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket04:47
TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!04:26
Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products05:09
Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!04:36
Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions05:26
Shop the hottest toys for spring this year03:29
Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions04:11
Real Simple editor-in-chief Lauren Iannotti joins TODAY to share some home items to help simplify your life, including a phone power pod, portable cutlery, fitness towels and more!March 29, 2024
Now Playing
Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions04:11
UP NEXT
Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze03:40
Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop03:19
Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks05:06
Shop these top fashion and beauty trends for spring04:43
Why Dollar Tree is raising prices as high as $702:52
Recreate looks from iconic film characters with these fashion picks04:21
Shop these must-have fashion staples for spring04:37
Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women04:23
Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family05:00
Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures03:29
Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more04:04
Shop these essential items before your next spring trip03:54
What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more03:58
Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket04:47
TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!04:26
Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products05:09
Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!04:36
Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions05:26
Shop the hottest toys for spring this year03:29