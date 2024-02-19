Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves
In the latest installment of Start TODAY, fitness instructor Savannah Simon demonstrates how to kick some basic exercises up a notch to make them effective and fun including butt kicks, arm pulls, squats, arm raises and more.Feb. 19, 2024