Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
On this episode, Al Roker kicks off the month with another workout challenge, and TODAY contributor Ally Love reveals how she stays motivated all week long. Plus, Start TODAY member Melissa Paluch opens up about her health journey, and two fitness experts share upper and lower-body strength workouts.Aug. 7, 2023
