'The Home Edit’ creators share tips for bringing order to your messiest rooms

05:06

Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, the creators behind “The Home Edit,” join TODAY with organization tips and projects for conquering clutter in any room. The advise includes adding risers to help utilize space, storing dried goods in clear canisters to see what you have, using turntables for easy access to spices and oils, drawer organizers to hide junk and using bins to create zones.Feb. 24, 2022

