'The Home Edit’ creators share tips for bringing order to your messiest rooms
05:06
Share this -
copied
Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, the creators behind “The Home Edit,” join TODAY with organization tips and projects for conquering clutter in any room. The advise includes adding risers to help utilize space, storing dried goods in clear canisters to see what you have, using turntables for easy access to spices and oils, drawer organizers to hide junk and using bins to create zones.Feb. 24, 2022
Now Playing
'The Home Edit’ creators share tips for bringing order to your messiest rooms
05:06
UP NEXT
Here’s what your household habits say about you
02:17
Last-minute Presidents Day sales to step up your kitchen game
04:32
First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed
01:13
Handymen show off home-improvement tips that make Hoda and Jenna blush
04:58
Crafts and decor for the Super Bowl, Olympics and Valentine’s Day