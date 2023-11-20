At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life12:09
Now Playing
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months03:55
UP NEXT
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks and Giving with St. Jude06:55
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips04:04
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products00:34
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed03:35
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia04:30
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections04:22
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes03:07
Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?01:00
New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care04:34
How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide04:13
Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration02:56
How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform03:56
Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season04:28
New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery05:23
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?02:45
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works02:22
What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season03:46
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months03:55
Celebrity trainer and viral sensation Isaac Boots joins TODAY to share simple, at-home workouts to amplify your winter workout routine without having to go to the gym.Nov. 20, 2023
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life12:09
Now Playing
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months03:55
UP NEXT
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks and Giving with St. Jude06:55
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips04:04
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products00:34
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed03:35
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia04:30
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections04:22
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes03:07
Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?01:00
New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care04:34
How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide04:13
Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration02:56
How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform03:56
Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season04:28
New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery05:23
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?02:45
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works02:22
What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season03:46