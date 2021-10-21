Simone Biles tears up talking about Tokyo and her new mental health project

In the wake of her experience at the Tokyo Olympics, gymnastics icon Simone Biles visits TODAY to talk about her new role working for the health and telemedicine app Cerebral, joined by the company’s CEO, Kyle Robertson. In an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb, she talks about how the abuse she suffered from Larry Nassar may have affected her performance in Tokyo. “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through,” she says.Oct. 21, 2021