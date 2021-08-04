Simone Biles says she’s ‘keeping the door open’ for future Olympics

Before they each left Tokyo, Simone Biles sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “I’m so happy I was able to get out there and do one more routine,” she says, referring to her bronze medal performance on balance beam. “It ended on a high note so I’m very grateful and thankful for that.” She praises her teammates, saying, “I have never been so proud of these girls.” Regarding whether she’ll compete in the Olympics again, she says she’s “keeping the door open.”Aug. 4, 2021