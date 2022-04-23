IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

    00:43

  • Judy Garland’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes up for auction

    00:49

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Should you let your partner go through your phone?

    04:30

  • Alfonso Herrera talks ‘Ozark’ finale: ‘I was incredibly shocked’

    05:26

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to host 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    00:56

  • Celebrating Barbra Streisand ahead of her 80th birthday

    02:35

  • Lynda Carter says she has Wonder Woman uniform on stand-by

    00:23

  • Disturbing video, text messages shown during Johnny Depp trial

    02:55

  • Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

    01:47

  • June Diane Raphael was ‘wrecked’ over final ‘Grace and Frankie’ episode

    05:31

  • Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch talk 'POTUS' show on Broadway

    05:04

  • Stephen King horrifies internet with microwave salmon recipe

    01:31

  • Contestant Mattea Roach goes solo in Final Jeopardy! round

    00:58

  • David Attenborough narrates wildly realistic dinosaur docuseries

    01:22

  • George Michael documentary will be narrated by the late singer

    00:41

  • Alec Baldwin attorneys claims new ‘Rust’ report exonerates him

    02:19

TODAY

Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out

00:56

Olympic star Simone Biles is in full prep mode… not for an upcoming competition but for her wedding! Biles opened up about the planning process with fiancé Jonathan Owens after recently sharing she said yes to two different wedding dresses.April 23, 2022

Simone Biles reveals wedding details and how many kids she wants

  • Now Playing

    Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

    00:43

  • Judy Garland’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes up for auction

    00:49

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All