IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling beauty, fashion and home — starting at $8

  • Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics

    04:12

  • Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

    01:05

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple

    06:02

  • TODAY Exclusive: Watch Simone Biles’ sweet engagement to Jonathan Owens

    01:58

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on slalom crash: I wanted to melt off the face of the earth

    01:12

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on her Olympics: ‘It was an epic underperformance’

    08:48

  • Elana Meyers Taylor named US flag bearer at Winter Olympics closing ceremony

    00:23

  • Watch Erin Jackson surprise Brittany Bowe live on TODAY

    04:29

  • Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport

    03:49

  • Watch Craig Melvin learn to skate from Team USA’s Jason Brown

    03:59

  • Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02

  • Make Kung Pao chicken at home with this delicious recipe

    04:17

  • Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipes

    03:05

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

TODAY

Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

01:46

Simone Biles joins TODAY to weigh in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s journey at the 2022 Winter Games. Biles says both the personal and external pressures can be overwhelming, but that Shiffrin should still be proud of her performance and decision to compete. “At the end of the day you have to realize you’re still one of the best athletes in the world,” she says.Feb. 18, 2022

  • Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics

    04:12

  • Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

    01:05

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple

    06:02

  • TODAY Exclusive: Watch Simone Biles’ sweet engagement to Jonathan Owens

    01:58

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All