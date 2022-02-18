Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Simone Biles joins TODAY to weigh in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s journey at the 2022 Winter Games. Biles says both the personal and external pressures can be overwhelming, but that Shiffrin should still be proud of her performance and decision to compete. “At the end of the day you have to realize you’re still one of the best athletes in the world,” she says.
