Simone Biles on being out of team competition: ‘I’m OK, just super frustrated’

In a new interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Simone Biles opens up about her exit from the women’s gymnastics team competition. “I’m OK; just super frustrated but super proud of these girls, and now we’re silver medalists,” Biles says, referring to her teammates’ silver medal win without her, calling it “something we'll cherish forever … we hope America still loves us.” Biles adds: “Physically, I feel good. Emotionally, it varies on the time and moment.”