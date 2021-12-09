IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Gifts We Love’: Shop picks for everyone on your list — starting at $10

  • Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'

    00:42

  • It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

    05:38

  • John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)

    05:38

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

    04:36

  • Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

    03:13

  • Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly

    01:32

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies

    05:54

  • Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree

    00:39

  • Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:29

  • Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards

    01:21

  • Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

    07:45

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collection

    05:57

  • Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’

    05:54

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stage

    02:22

  • ‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)

    01:30

  • Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:15

  • Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

    07:14

TODAY

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'

00:42

The "greatest of all time," gymnast Simone Biles, graces the cover of Time as the "Athlete of the Year" while Olivia Rodrigo earned the title of "Entertainer of the Year."Dec. 9, 2021

  • Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'

    00:42

  • It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

    05:38

  • John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)

    05:38

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

    04:36

  • Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

    03:13

  • Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly

    01:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All