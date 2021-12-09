IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'00:42
The "greatest of all time," gymnast Simone Biles, graces the cover of Time as the "Athlete of the Year" while Olivia Rodrigo earned the title of "Entertainer of the Year."Dec. 9, 2021
