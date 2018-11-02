Sports

Simone Biles makes history winning 4th all-around world title

Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles made history Thursday with another all-around title at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. This is the gymnast’s fourth title, more than any other woman ever. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.Nov. 2, 2018

