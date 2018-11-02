Simone Biles makes history winning 4th all-around world title
Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles made history Thursday with another all-around title at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. This is the gymnast’s fourth title, more than any other woman ever. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.
NFL cheerleader takes a knee during national anthem00:25
Simone Biles makes history winning 4th all-around world title02:37
DJ Durkin fired as Maryland football coach after reinstatement backlash02:35
Simone Biles leads US women’s gymnastics to world championship00:45
Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders share their untold stories07:36
Aly Raisman renews call for ‘independent investigation’ into USA Gymnastics06:21