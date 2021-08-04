Simone Biles: Larry Nassar sexual abuse ‘could have’ affected her in Tokyo

Speaking with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb before they each left Tokyo, Simone Biles talks about the sexual abuse she suffered from Larry Nassar when he was the team doctor for the women’s gymnastics team: “It’s not going to be buried under the rug and there will still be a very big conversation, so we still have to protect those athletes and figure out why it happened.” Asked if the abuse could have affected her performance in Tokyo, she says, “Now that I think of it, like maybe in the back of my head probably yes, because there are certain triggers that you don’t even know, and I think it could have.”Aug. 4, 2021