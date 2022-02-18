IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple

06:02

Olympic legend Simone Biles and her fiancée Jonathan Owens join TODAY after their romantic engagement on Valentine’s Day. The couple talk about the planning process, as well as how her engagement ring stacks up against all of her Olympic hardware. “It definitely beats a gold medal,” Simone says.Feb. 18, 2022

