TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple
06:02
Share this -
copied
Olympic legend Simone Biles and her fiancée Jonathan Owens join TODAY after their romantic engagement on Valentine’s Day. The couple talk about the planning process, as well as how her engagement ring stacks up against all of her Olympic hardware. “It definitely beats a gold medal,” Simone says.Feb. 18, 2022
Why Tony Shalboub’s audition with Neil Simon was very odd
01:08
Watch Al Roker walk the runway for prostate cancer foundation
01:03
Watch ‘The First Lady’ trailer starring Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer