Teammates Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery join the 3rd Hour of TODAY live from Tokyo to talk about bringing home silver in the equestrian dressage team Grand Prix special at the Olympics, along with Kayle Browning, who won the silver medal in women’s trap shooting. “All I was thinking was, ‘don’t mess up’,” Schut-Kery says. Browning says, “This was the pinnacle of my career.”