Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

Signs to look for that someone might be suffering from depression

04:13

Board certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins TODAY to talk about Naomi Judd’s struggles with mental health. She touches on some of the signs to look for that someone might be suffering and explains that mental health conditions are recognized as medical illnesses.May 2, 2022

For years, Naomi Judd openly shared her struggles with severe depression

