TODAY

Everything to know about menopause: Signs, symptoms and genetics

04:37

Dr. Tara Allmen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to breakdown everything you need to know about menopause, including hot flashes, moodiness and weight gain. Dr. Allmen also discusses the difference between perimenopause and menopause and how to handle the symptoms. “Your ovaries are going to want to retire at some point and that’s perimenopause,” she says.March 16, 2022

