    Sienna Miller talks 'Anatomy of a Scandal,' life in the media spotlight

    08:13
TODAY

Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

08:13

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Sienna Miller joins Willie Geist to discuss her role in the new Netflix series "Anatomy of a Scandal” where she plays the wife of a British politician publicly disgraced. Miller reveals one particular scene in the show that gave her “so much anxiety” where she channeled her own life in the spotlight.April 24, 2022

Sienna Miller is having the 'best' time at the ‘liberating’ age of 40

    Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13
