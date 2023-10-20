Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case
Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in a Georgia courtroom, admitting to her role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. She is the second person to plead guilty in the sprawling case against the former president and more than a dozen others. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Oct. 20, 2023
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case
