    Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

TODAY

Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

As the day-to-day costs of living soars, many Americans are looking for ways to increase their cash flow. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with ways to make more money through side hustles.May 4, 2022

