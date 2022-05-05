IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

    Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

TODAY

Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

03:43

As inflation rises, consumers are getting less bang for their buck across all kinds of industries, but in some cases they’re also getting less of the product they paid for. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to explain the trend, called shrinkflation, and how to spot it.May 5, 2022

