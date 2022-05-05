Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 1900:42
Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year long relationship02:22
- Now Playing
Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet03:43
- UP NEXT
Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trial02:25
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash00:16
TurboTax to pay $141M over deceptive promises of 'free' tax filing00:22
New details emerge on Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack02:27
Oklahoma driver swerves, narrowly avoids downed power lines01:51
Donald Trump Jr. testifies before January 6 committee00:22
Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years02:13
Death toll in Mariupol theater attack closer to 600: AP investigation02:32
US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemic02:32
Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leak02:38
Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!01:07
How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community03:46
How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflation04:10
Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’05:04
Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’02:19
Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars04:42
US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney Griner02:05
Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 1900:42
Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year long relationship02:22
- Now Playing
Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet03:43
- UP NEXT
Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trial02:25
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash00:16
TurboTax to pay $141M over deceptive promises of 'free' tax filing00:22
Play All