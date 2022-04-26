IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

TODAY

Shrimp 2 ways: Thai pasta and Cajun chopped salad recipes

05:42

In the latest edition of TODAY Table, "Fit Men Cook" author Kevin Curry stops by Studio 1A with recipes for a Thai shrimp pasta and Cajun shrimp chopped salad that take minimal effort but are packed with flavor.April 26, 2022

Kevin Curry, Elena Besser and Priyanka Naik share easy 30-minute meal ideas

