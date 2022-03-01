CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion
Jane Lu worked at some well known accounting firms after college but felt unfulfilled. So she quit her corporate job but kept it hidden from her parents. Through many ups and downs, she followed her passion for fashion, ultimately creating the multi-million dollar fashion firm, Showpo. TODAY’s Donna Farizan speaks to the businesswoman about entrepreneurship and following her passions.March 1, 2022
